About this product
Local, legendary, like the hash of older times, our Old Tyme Hash is all you have heard and more.
As true cannabis artisans, they have dedicated years to thier passion for creating the most amazing flavor and experince you will find. As with all concentrates, hash may appear in a wide variety of compositions and potencies which adds to it's allure.
Our concentrates are created with a commitment to the maintaining the integrity of the cannbis plant. This is why so many have come to rely on the superior flavor and experience in every product we create.
This is why our concentrates processed free from solvents or heat from buds that are fresh-frozen or carefully cured in small batches.
Concentrates have an immediate activation time and are generally used by experienced consumers.
Finally, you have found the hash that has inspired legends!
About this brand
Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
OUR STORY
A Heritage of Science and Quality
Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.
We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
