Local, legendary, like the hash of older times, our Old Tyme Hash is all you have heard and more.



As true cannabis artisans, they have dedicated years to thier passion for creating the most amazing flavor and experince you will find. As with all concentrates, hash may appear in a wide variety of compositions and potencies which adds to it's allure.



Our concentrates are created with a commitment to the maintaining the integrity of the cannbis plant. This is why so many have come to rely on the superior flavor and experience in every product we create.

This is why our concentrates processed free from solvents or heat from buds that are fresh-frozen or carefully cured in small batches.

Concentrates have an immediate activation time and are generally used by experienced consumers.



Finally, you have found the hash that has inspired legends!



