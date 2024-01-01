Peaks - Diamond Elevated Flower,; 8" Bagel

by Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of Peaks - Diamond Elevated Flower,; 8" Bagel
  • Photo of Peaks - Diamond Elevated Flower,; 8" Bagel

About this product

Diamonds, Diamonds and more Diamonds!
Peaks is the ultimate elevation to our already premium flower.
We carefully coat every part of the bud by hand with the highest quality diamonds.

These rare beauties are truly a one-of-a kind experience.

We consider our work with cannabis as our craft. To us this means that we approach every step with personal attention and consideration. We grow in small bathces, trim by hand and believe that the best way for a person to experince all cannabis has to offer is to keep our products as clean and natrual and full-spectrum as we can. We know that we could not do what we do if it were not for all of you amazing humans in the AZ cannabis community. We are dedicated to ensure that every product of ours is congood as the lastou are the reason we are dedicated to who have proven to that quality really does matter. us do all the work by hand ensure that every thing we package is we is as good as the last. All of our flower is grown as small batches in house. n-house, small batches in the East Valley, Lost Dutchemen Cannabis Co. is family owned and operated. We take pride in our work and appreciate all of you and your support in our cannabis community.

About this strain

8 Bagel is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Project 4516. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. 8 Bagel is a creation of Cresco Labs, a brand known for producing high-quality and potent cannabis. 8 Bagel is 19-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 8 Bagel effects include relaxation, focus, and calming. Medical marijuana patients often choose 8 Bagel when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Cresco Labs, 8 Bagel features flavors like sage, grapefruit, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 8 Bagel typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 8 Bagel is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 8 Bagel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
Shop products
OUR STORY
A Heritage of Science and Quality

Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.

We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
Notice a problem?Report this item