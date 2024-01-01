About this product
Diamonds, Diamonds and more Diamonds are what make our PEAKS a truly elevated experience!
With results over 50% THC our Diamond enhanced flower is everything you already love with our flower taken to new heights!
Our DIAMOND enhanced flower is truly RARE. Our unique method is free from that sticky feel that you find with other similarly labeled products which means you can use it just like you do any flower.
These are a truly craft cannabis product. Every jar is hand-packed, with full, hand-trimmed buds covered by hand with the purest diamonds. Concentrates are best for experienced users and these are no exception.
We consider what we do as a craft and take pride in providing a consistent, high quality product in every package. Our products are crafted to provide you the best experience from the moment your senses are set upon it.
We know that we could not do what we do if it were not for all of you amazing humans in the AZ cannabis community and we are grateful to be a part of it!
About this brand
Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
OUR STORY
A Heritage of Science and Quality
Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.
We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
