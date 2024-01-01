Diamonds, Diamonds and more Diamonds are what make our PEAKS a truly elevated experience!



With results over 50% THC our Diamond enhanced flower is everything you already love with our flower taken to new heights!



Our DIAMOND enhanced flower is truly RARE. Our unique method is free from that sticky feel that you find with other similarly labeled products which means you can use it just like you do any flower.



These are a truly craft cannabis product. Every jar is hand-packed, with full, hand-trimmed buds covered by hand with the purest diamonds. Concentrates are best for experienced users and these are no exception.



We consider what we do as a craft and take pride in providing a consistent, high quality product in every package. Our products are crafted to provide you the best experience from the moment your senses are set upon it.



We know that we could not do what we do if it were not for all of you amazing humans in the AZ cannabis community and we are grateful to be a part of it!

