𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟓𝐦𝐠 𝐃𝟖 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝟐𝐨𝐳 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭



Boom Mango Gelato shot is made with fast acting Hemp Derived D8, delivering 25mg of highly active cannabinoids in minutes. This delicious beverage also contains a perfectly balanced hint of premium hemp live resin terpenes for optimal flavor and effects. Effects are fun, enjoyable, mild, great for parties, without a hangover.



Have a Boom with your Bestie!



-𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

-𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥.

-𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝.

-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬. 𝐈𝐟 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝, 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬.



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬:

Hemp Delta-8: 25mg

2 FL. OZ. (59ml)



𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Electrolyte Water, Hemp Delta 8 Complex, Natural Mango Flavor, Cane Sugar, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hexamethaphosphate, Citric Acid, Xanthum Gum.



Distributed By Boom Brands, Newport Beach, CA



*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

**These products are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. These products should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with your physician if pregnant or nursing. A Doctor's advice should be sought before using hemp derived products. Do not operate heavy machinery while using hemp and cannabinoid containing products.