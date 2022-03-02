𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝟖 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲



Boom Bestie Live Resin Hemp Derived Delta 8 Vape Cartridges are great smelling because only the freshest and highest quality ingredients are used. This live resin Delta 8 Cartridge has a slight nuances of a sweet Frosted Blueberry. It smells delicious, because ingredients derived directly from fresh flower are used, and that Delta 8 THC product goes into the 510 Cart because we believe everyone deserves to have high quality products using superior quality ingredients available for a reasonable price. Boom Bestie Live Resin 510 Delta 8 THC Carts use hardware containing a glass container, ceramic pole, ceramic mouthpiece, and ceramic heating element. There is no glue or metal that comes into contact with the Live Resin Delta 8 THC oil contained in the cartridge.



Ships to the following states: Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Hawaii.



Wholesale pricing is available upon request for distributors and shops.



Distributed By Boom Brands, Newport Beach, CA



