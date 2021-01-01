𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐆



𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡-𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭



Sour OG, also known as “Sour OG Kush,” is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time.



Sour OG live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. The resulting profiles have unmatched flavor and effect. Sour OG is perfectly balanced with delicious strain and has an earthy and pungent taste. It tastes delicious like sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “Kushy” undertone. In addition to its rich flavor, the Sour OG terpene profile produces euphoric, uplifting buzz while leaving users feeling relaxed and peaceful all the while being in a good mood. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: Sour OG live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Sour OG is the most popular strain for its euphoric, uplifting buzz that settles into a relaxed sense of well-being. What’s more, it is also known to boost mood. So try this terpene profile for yourself and stay exuberant.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Sour OG is known for its strong aromas and powerful flavors of sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “Kushy” undertone. Which enables consumers to experience a rich terpene profile. Its taste and flavor make it a must-have terpene profile that is sure to elevate your experience.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: This terpene is said to be beneficial for treating mood disorders, chronic pain, fatigue, headache, bipolar disorder, ADD, migraines, etc. People who are familiar with these symptoms get benefits from consuming this strain.