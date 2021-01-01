𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐆



𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲-𝐋𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧



Fire OG, also known as “Fire OG Kush” is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has a pungent earthy taste with a hint of woody kush and the aroma and fragrance of sweet burning pine that resembles the smell of fresh-cut lemons. Fire OG is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don’t pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain



Fire OG live resin terpene has an aroma similar to that of a fresh-cut lemon and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. This live resin terpene in addition to the lemon scent has a pungent earthy taste with a hint of woodiness. What’s more, Fire OG has been known to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders, including insomnia and night terrors. Experience this terpene profile for yourself and stay vibrant. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute our terpene for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual’s, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Pungent Earthy and Lemon

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: The Fire OG live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes insuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Our live resin terpene offers you a soothing experience with its entire delicious flavor. Stay uplifted, this strain-specific is said to increases motivation and determination. Fire OG terpene has euphoric effects and is known to make you feel uplifted and leave you euphoric and stimulated.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Experience delicate flavor and fragrance in this terpene profile that is a delicious blend of sweet flavors. Fire OG live resin terpene produces a pungent earthy taste with a hint of woody kush and the aroma and fragrance of sweet burning pine that resembles the smell of fresh-cut lemons. It is said to be the strongest out of the OG terpene family.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: Fire OG has been known to be an ideal strain for treating people associated with chronic pain mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders, including insomnia and night terrors.