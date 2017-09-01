About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Loudpack
Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.