About this strain
From Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Candy Store R1 crosses Lemon Berry Candy OG and Ethos Cookies #16. Densely packed nugs with monster trichomes cover its branches, making for great extracts. Terpenes put out sharp candied berry, thick floral, and sandalwood incense scents, all backed by a gassy undertone. This strain is sure to be a hit as an afternoon treat, when a lazy day is just what the doctor ordered.
Candy Store effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
93% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
