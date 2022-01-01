About this product
Cousin Eddies Chocolate Brownies. Soft chocolate brownies. Infused with distillate 10 mg THC each and 100 mg THC per container. For the simpler kind of life. Enjoy on your next adventure.
About this brand
Love's Oven
Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com