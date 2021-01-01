Loading…
Logo for the brand Love's Oven

Love's Oven

Turtle Brownies - 300mg (Medical)

About this product

2 Individually Wrapped Brownies (for Safety, Freshness & Convenience) / 1 Brownie = 150mg of Active THC

Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible!

Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
www.choosethelove.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!