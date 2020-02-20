About this strain
Pie Face, also known as "Pie Face OG" and "Pie Face OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Face Off OG. Originally bred by Archive Seed Bank, this 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.
With a pack of Smokes in your pocket, you’re free to focus on where you want to go. It holds the promise of building bridges between people, blazing new trails and sparking imagination.
For us, the journey starts on our California farm. There, tucked away in America’s Salad Bowl, our plants are exposed to fresh, open air in our greenhouse. Our farm crew carefully nurtures each plant with natural materials that blend together the finest that Mother Nature has to offer.
It’s hard work to cultivate cannabis that’s this special and easy to enjoy. But we proudly do it the hard way, because we believe you can see, smell, taste and feel the difference – that’s the Farmer’s Way.
So go ahead and enjoy, because nothing smokes like a Lowell.