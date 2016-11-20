About this strain
Jack’s Dream is a stimulating hybrid with familiar flavors and gentle effects. This common sense cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream offers the consumer an immediate rush of energy that crests into heady euphoria that encourages laughter. The smell and taste have been described as a sweet Trainwreck, exhibiting hints of skunk, pine, and a latent berry sweetness that glides over the tastebuds. Enjoy Jack’s Dream throughout the day to improve mood and stimulate creativity.
Jack's Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
68% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
18% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
43% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!