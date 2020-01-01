Luckey Farms is a Cannabis Farm focused on natural soil and organic farming practices. With a strong dedication to constantly improving our growing techniques, we are able to produce high-quality, organic Cannabis. Luckey Farms produces a pack of pre-rolls called "Luckey's." Luckey's is a pack of seven, .5 gram joints packed into a convenient stylish box. We have dedicated countless hours dedicated to designing the perfect joint for the consumer and we are confident that Luckey's are the best pack of pre-rolls in Oregon.