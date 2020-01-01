 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Luckey Farms
Luckey Farms Cover Photo

Luckey Farms

We pack them tight so they smoke right!

Luckey's Joints
Luckey's Joints

About Luckey Farms

Luckey Farms is a Cannabis Farm focused on natural soil and organic farming practices. With a strong dedication to constantly improving our growing techniques, we are able to produce high-quality, organic Cannabis. Luckey Farms produces a pack of pre-rolls called "Luckey's." Luckey's is a pack of seven, .5 gram joints packed into a convenient stylish box. We have dedicated countless hours dedicated to designing the perfect joint for the consumer and we are confident that Luckey's are the best pack of pre-rolls in Oregon.

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon