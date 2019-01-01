 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Lucky 420
Lucky 420 Cover Photo

Lucky 420

Stay Lifted

Lucky 420 featured photo 1
Lucky 420 featured photo 2
Lucky 420 featured photo 3
Lucky 420 featured photo 4
Lucky 420 featured photo 5

About Lucky 420

Lucky 420 is a female-owned cannabis company based in Northern California. We manufacture perfect pre-rolled joints from cannabis grown by trusted farmers. We believe that the only way to do business is to make high-quality cannabis products that folks can afford, while paying our employees and local farmers for their valuable time and beautiful plants. We're proud to be part of the solution to end the racist war on drugs, to elevate strong women, and to fight corporate greed. Join us.