Lucky 420 is a female-owned cannabis company based in Northern California. We manufacture perfect pre-rolled joints from cannabis grown by trusted farmers. We believe that the only way to do business is to make high-quality cannabis products that folks can afford, while paying our employees and local farmers for their valuable time and beautiful plants. We're proud to be part of the solution to end the racist war on drugs, to elevate strong women, and to fight corporate greed. Join us.