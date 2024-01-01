Sampson Simpson is Ice Cream Cake x Cookies. Bred by Purple Caper & Pheno Hunted by Lucky Chief Genetics for the Half Baked Collection. Super gassy nose with purple highlights. Great washer with 29% - 32% THC.
Lucky Chief is a lifestyle brand and genetics company. We are legacy turned corporate with a natural and organic mindset 1st. We work closely with some of the best breeders in the game to bring you stable, disease free boutique strains.