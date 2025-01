Animal Face THCa (Face Off OG x Animal Mints) is a hybrid known for its striking bag appeal and potent effects. The medium sized buds are fresh and frosty--showcasing vibrant green hues interwoven with purple leaves, bright orange pistils, and a heavy coating of milky trichomes. This indoor-grown flower is carefully cultivated to highlight its premium genetics.



The Animal Face aroma is a bold mix of sweet cookies and pine, with sharp undertones of diesel and citrus. Its flavor follows closely, offering a nutty sweetness and a gassy, earthy finish that lingers on the palate.



Animal Face THCa is perfect for those who appreciate exotic flavor profiles and meticulously crafted flower. Whether you're savoring it solo or sharing with friends, this strain delivers a dynamic experience worthy of its reputation.

