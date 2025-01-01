Mint Tao THCa (Animal Mintz x Oreoz) is a balanced hybrid that delivers decadent flavor and impressive potency with every puff. A forest of trichomes envelops the buds, muting the shades of pale green and light purple, creating a stunning silky soft appearance. Delicate orange pistils accent the medium density flowers, a visual testament to the care behind each harvest.



The aroma of Mint Tao is an intriguing mix of diesel, floral notes, and earthy undertones. On the palate, this strain leans into the dessert-like flavors, offering a creamy blend of chocolate and cookies with a refreshing hint of mint on the exhale. This combination makes every hit smooth, complex, and indulgent.



Grown and bred by Valley View Farms as part of our Coco Collection, Mint Tao highlights the precision of coir cultivation, ensuring bold terpene profiles and premium quality. Whether you’re exploring its uplifting effects or savoring its layered flavors, Mint Tao is a versatile strain that stands out in every way.

