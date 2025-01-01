About this product
Tokyo Fuzz THCa (Tokyo Snow x Caribbean Breeze #8) is a sativa-dominant gem from Sense Grown, The heavily frosted, light green and purple buds are a showstopper, exuding premium appeal for the most discerning flower lovers. This strain is as vibrant as it looks, offering a sensory experience that stands out from the crowd.
On the nose, Tokyo Fuzz delivers a lively blend of citrus lime and hints of sweet grape, a profile as bright as its name suggests. The flavor takes it further, with bold, sour notes dominating the palate, followed by a refreshing citrus twist. It’s a dynamic, zesty profile that sets the stage for an elevated session.
Made for daytime enthusiasts, Tokyo Fuzz is your go-to for sparking creativity and staying focused. Whether you’re tackling a big project or just looking for a fresh perspective, this strain delivers energizing effects with a flavor as bold as its lineage.
Tokyo Fuzz THCa
Lucky ElkFlower
About this brand
Lucky Elk
We’re excited to present the finest hemp products from the best Oregon farms. Our guild of growers proudly uses organic ingredients and sustainable farming practices. We hope you love and share our curated selection of small batch flower and extracts.
