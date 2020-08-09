Bubbly like its name, Champagne Cake has become a classic hybrid variety that packs a punch. Its taste is rich and creamy with a sweet finish. Physically calming, with a creative energy, and mental clarity that can be a mid day pick up or for celebrating social occasions.
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion, you are truly lifted to superior heights.