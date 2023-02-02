A potent variety that seamlessly eases tension and stress. Kush Mints is Lucky Lion’s highest testing strain typically ranging from 33-35% THC respectfully. Its structure is tight with a minty-green color making it one of the most visually stunning varieties. With creamy notes and a gassy mint flavor, cannabis connoisseurs across Oregon have loved the euphoria and relaxation that accompanies this cultivar. The sedative effects can be enjoyed by even the most experienced users.
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion, you are truly lifted to superior heights.