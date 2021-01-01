About this product

Meadow Blend of our Universal Cannabis Tonic is a balanced blend of THC and CBD.



This magical-feeling blend is powerful, harnessing the synergy of equal amounts of THC and CBD. Adding CBD to the mix makes Meadow Blend less inebriating, allowing people to experience the benefits of THC while feeling less altered and more in control. CBD is also believed to reduce anxiety, making this a good blend for people who find that THC alone leaves them feeling agitated.



Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is a versatile, full-spectrum tincture designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, or used as a lubricant to enhance sensual play. It is available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow.



Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, and tastes great, without any sugars or artificial flavors.



Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules.



Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, natural flavors



Standardized potency: 5mg THC + 5mg CBD per .4ml (10mg) dose, 2 doses per .8ml vial, 10mg THC + 10mg CBD per .8ml vial