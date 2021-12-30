DEW Sensual Cannabis Oil - Comfort Blend - 250mg - 10ml
DEW - Comfort is sensual cannabis oil that contains equal amounts of THC and CBD. When used as a sensual lubricant, it may ease discomfort for anyone that experiences pain during or after penetrative sex. DEW smells and tastes delicious, and it's made with all organic, food-grade ingredients, including Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower.
Luminous Botanicals
We make all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis products to help people connect deeply with themselves, with others, and with the health of our planet.