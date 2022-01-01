We make all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis products to help people connect deeply with themselves, with others, and with the health of our planet.



We are proud to be the world's first Sun+Earth Certified manufacturer. Sun+Earth certifies cannabis that is grown under the sun, in the soil of mother earth, without chemicals, by fairly-paid workers. In addition, all of our products are made with only certified organic ingredients!



All of our products are made using a proprietary lipid infusion process that captures a broad array of minor cannabinoids without using any dangerous solvents. We never use distillates or isolates, ever!