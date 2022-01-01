About this product
Sun Syrup is a tasty cannabis honey tincture made with the best Sun+Earth Certified regeneratively-grown cannabis and certified organic ingredients. Feel the goodness of a solventless, full spectrum, whole flower infusion — use it as a mixer in an elevated beverage or sip it straight for a sweet treat.
The juicy taste of mandarin oranges contrasted with the tangy zing of fresh limes. Lip-smackingly delicious by the spoonful!
4 fl. oz, 1000 mg THC
About this brand
Luminous Botanicals
We make all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis products to help people connect deeply with themselves, with others, and with the health of our planet.
We are proud to be the world's first Sun+Earth Certified manufacturer. Sun+Earth certifies cannabis that is grown under the sun, in the soil of mother earth, without chemicals, by fairly-paid workers. In addition, all of our products are made with only certified organic ingredients!
All of our products are made using a proprietary lipid infusion process that captures a broad array of minor cannabinoids without using any dangerous solvents. We never use distillates or isolates, ever!
