About this product

Sky Blend is our expansive THC blend.



The soaring effects of THC can be helpful for those seeking to distance themselves from pain - making space for insight, inspiration, and reflection. A small amount of CBD is added to the blend to soften the experience.



Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is a versatile, full-spectrum tincture designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, or used as a lubricant to enhance sensual play. It is available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow.



Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, and tastes great, without any sugars or artificial flavors.



Each bottle comes with a graduated dropper marked at .4 ml (10 mg) and .8 ml (20 mg). The dropper makes it simple to accurately measure your preferred oral dose every time and to apply topically without wasting a drop.



Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules.



Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, natural flavors



Standardized potency: 9mg THC + 1mg CBD per .4ml (10mg) dose, 75 doses per 1 oz. bottle, 675mg THC + 75mg CBD per 1 oz. bottle