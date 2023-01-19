About this product
Benanimals is quite the animal and another new creation from the Lumpy’s factory of fire. Benanimals crosses our Ben-N-Berry’s with Animal Cookies to create the beast you have before you. Not for the novice, Benanimals has the potential to sedate and relax. The strain grows large and frosty with chunky light purple nugs. The taste is like sweet berry candy with hints of gas.
AVG THC 31-33%
Lumpy's Flowers
At Lumpy’s Flowers we strive to cultivate the finest craft Cannabis to our valued customers throughout all of California.
We pride ourselves in providing our customers with the finest handpicked, hand trimmed flower, creating an elevated smoking experience.
We are NorCal’s TRUE craft cannabis Legacy brand.
Our award-winning strains derived within the Napa regions of Northern California deliver some of the highest tested results in terpenes and potency. We are the creators of the famed Apple Fritter and Reckless Rainbow.
Lumpy's grower-led operation focuses on cultivating quality and we have been working diligently to bring new flavors to the industry. Our goal is to keep developing our proprietary strains that excel in taste and potency alike.
Keep an eye out for “Capital Haze” and the delicious “PB & Jane”!
CCL20-0002025-LIC
CCL20-0001410-LIC
C11-0001342-LIC