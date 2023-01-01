This strain is like Hallie Berry in 007… Nice. The smoke on this is extra smooth. It has an aromatic grape red wine earthy pungent taste. This frosty bud with uniform orange hairs is an indica and definantly a creeper. This is more of an ease your way into the sedation indica. one moment you’re smoking, the next you’re on a cloud. Great for relaxation after a long day, before dinner to enhance your appetite or if you just want to sit down and enjoy a movie. Cali Berry is it. (Apple Fritter x Reckless Rainbow)
At Lumpy’s Flowers we strive to cultivate the finest craft Cannabis to our valued customers throughout all of California. We pride ourselves in providing our customers with the finest handpicked, hand trimmed flower, creating an elevated smoking experience.
We are NorCal’s TRUE craft cannabis Legacy brand.
Our award-winning strains derived within the Napa regions of Northern California deliver some of the highest tested results in terpenes and potency. We are the creators of the famed Apple Fritter and Reckless Rainbow.
Lumpy's grower-led operation focuses on cultivating quality and we have been working diligently to bring new flavors to the industry. Our goal is to keep developing our proprietary strains that excel in taste and potency alike. Keep an eye out for “Capital Haze” and the delicious “PB & Jane”!