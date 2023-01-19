About this product
PB and Jane a new powerhouse genetic from Lumpy’s Flowers, starts with our house favorite Cherry Jane crossed with Peanut Butter Breath. The result is a combination that is sure to please any PB&J sandwich connoisseur. PB & Jane delivers strong notes of Peanut Butter on the nose and finishes with notes of cherry on the exhale. PB & Janes dark purple buds are not for the average consumer, she leans towards the indica side so expect a relaxing body feel and the craving for a real PBJ.
AVG THC 30-32%
Lumpy's Flowers
At Lumpy’s Flowers we strive to cultivate the finest craft Cannabis to our valued customers throughout all of California.
We pride ourselves in providing our customers with the finest handpicked, hand trimmed flower, creating an elevated smoking experience.
We are NorCal’s TRUE craft cannabis Legacy brand.
Our award-winning strains derived within the Napa regions of Northern California deliver some of the highest tested results in terpenes and potency. We are the creators of the famed Apple Fritter and Reckless Rainbow.
Lumpy's grower-led operation focuses on cultivating quality and we have been working diligently to bring new flavors to the industry. Our goal is to keep developing our proprietary strains that excel in taste and potency alike.
Keep an eye out for “Capital Haze” and the delicious “PB & Jane”!
State License(s)
CCL20-0002025-LIC
CCL20-0001410-LIC
C11-0001342-LIC