About this product
Trill also know by some as Lemon Trill, is a more Sativa leaning hybrid from Lumpy’s Flowers. Winner of the High Times “Central Valley” for best Hybrid, Trill is sure to live up to its accolades. A cross between Reckless Rainbow x Pink Lemonade makes this cultivar smell like lemony pledge and gas. Trill is a great strain for creatives and with an average of about 2% CBD it's great for daytime use!
Trill AVG THC 27-31%
About this brand
Lumpy's Flowers
At Lumpy’s Flowers we strive to cultivate the finest craft Cannabis to our valued customers throughout all of California.
We pride ourselves in providing our customers with the finest handpicked, hand trimmed flower, creating an elevated smoking experience.
We are NorCal’s TRUE craft cannabis Legacy brand.
Our award-winning strains derived within the Napa regions of Northern California deliver some of the highest tested results in terpenes and potency. We are the creators of the famed Apple Fritter and Reckless Rainbow.
Lumpy's grower-led operation focuses on cultivating quality and we have been working diligently to bring new flavors to the industry. Our goal is to keep developing our proprietary strains that excel in taste and potency alike.
Keep an eye out for “Capital Haze” and the delicious “PB & Jane”!
State License(s)
CCL20-0002025-LIC
CCL20-0001410-LIC
C11-0001342-LIC