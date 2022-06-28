We craft only the finest cannabis infused edibles, extracts and concentrates on the market. And we mean the whole cannabis market, recreational to medical, statewide, from the high desert to the rocky coast. Providing a breadth of products from hard candy to cookies, shatter to sugar wax, cartridges to capsules, and much much more, we promise to keep you fully equipped and 100% satisfied.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.