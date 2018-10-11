Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand LUVLI

LUVLI

Bad Apple

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Sour Apple effects

Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
22% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!