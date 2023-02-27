Gas Basket (Bakers Dozen x GaryPayton) was bred by Exotic Genetix in 2022 and this particular flower was selected by LUVLI in 2022/23. Exotic Genetix put together two amazing strains with the Bakers Dozen (Milk & Cookies x Rainbow Chip). Our intention on this hunt was to find a gassy combination of the Bakers Dozen crosses. The final selection was made without gas, instead, we got a fresh, berry cupcake dipped in a yogurt parfait.
Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.