Gas Basket (Bakers Dozen x GaryPayton) was bred by Exotic Genetix in 2022 and this particular flower was selected by LUVLI in 2022/23. Exotic Genetix put together two amazing strains with the Bakers Dozen (Milk & Cookies x Rainbow Chip).

Our intention on this hunt was to find a gassy combination of the Bakers Dozen crosses. The final selection was made without gas, instead, we got a fresh, berry cupcake dipped in a yogurt parfait.

