Ice Cheeks (American Skunk Selection x Cold Snap) LUVLI hunted this heater by Wyeast Farms in the Fall of 2023 This particular pheno stood out because of its nose. Very Skunky! The skunk is also in the taste. On the exhale it has some of The Menthol come thru. This version of the Ice Cheeks will not disappoint.
Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.