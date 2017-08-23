Supreme Snowman is a cross of (Triangle Kush/Chem91/Gelatti x Snowman). When hunting this strain we were looking for Triangle Kush and Chem91 flavor and effect with the structure and frost of the Snowman.

This was released by Cannarado in 2022 and hunted by LUVLI in 2022 and 2023. After hunting multiple pheno for a few rounds, we unanimously selected #6 as out keeper.



