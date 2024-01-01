By crossing the Leftovers #2 and our citrus, sativa leaning cut of Grape Stank, we were able to create The Rizz. The nasty funk of the Leftovers 2 is brightened up with the Grape Stank. High potency with legs to carry. We are offering two pheno- The Rizz #3 and The Rizz #1
Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.