Cake Mix x Red Pop- Bred by Exotic Genetix
Tastes like it smells- Sweet, OG, Fresh Cupcake. Long lasting, functional effect that peaks and hangs on.
The selected pheno was hunted by LUVLI in 2022. This particular selection wasn't a tough choice. From the first run, this cut came out on top.
Red Pop effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
LUVLI
Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.
10006296796
020 10006296796