✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Derived from hemp sourced from small farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains the best delta-8 you can buy.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,696 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
