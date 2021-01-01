LUXEARI
About this product
Our water-based Slippery Moisturizer perfectly mimics your body’s natural moisture and promotes a healthy pH balance for the ultimate experience. Each bottle contains over 400 MG of Premium Cannabinoids.
Features:
-) Premium Strength
-) Made in the USA
-) Third Party Tested and Certified
-) No Oil, Glycerin, Glycol, or Petrochemicals
Directions:
Apply 3-5 pumps to desired areas. Not intended to be used with latex.
Dosing:
~2.66 mg per pump, over 140+ pumps per bottle
Benefits:
-) Gluten-Free
-) Vegan
-) Cruelty-Free
-) Non-GMO
Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, ACB Bamboo Bioferment, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lactic Acid, Natural Fragrance, Cannabidiol CBD, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Aloe Barbadensis, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Features:
-) Premium Strength
-) Made in the USA
-) Third Party Tested and Certified
-) No Oil, Glycerin, Glycol, or Petrochemicals
Directions:
Apply 3-5 pumps to desired areas. Not intended to be used with latex.
Dosing:
~2.66 mg per pump, over 140+ pumps per bottle
Benefits:
-) Gluten-Free
-) Vegan
-) Cruelty-Free
-) Non-GMO
Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, ACB Bamboo Bioferment, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lactic Acid, Natural Fragrance, Cannabidiol CBD, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Aloe Barbadensis, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!