About this product

Our water-based Slippery Moisturizer perfectly mimics your body’s natural moisture and promotes a healthy pH balance for the ultimate experience. Each bottle contains over 400 MG of Premium Cannabinoids.



Features:

-) Premium Strength

-) Made in the USA

-) Third Party Tested and Certified

-) No Oil, Glycerin, Glycol, or Petrochemicals



Directions:

Apply 3-5 pumps to desired areas. Not intended to be used with latex.



Dosing:

~2.66 mg per pump, over 140+ pumps per bottle



Benefits:

-) Gluten-Free

-) Vegan

-) Cruelty-Free

-) Non-GMO



Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, ACB Bamboo Bioferment, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lactic Acid, Natural Fragrance, Cannabidiol CBD, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Aloe Barbadensis, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate