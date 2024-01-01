Awake Disposable Vape - 0.3g

THC/CBD Ratio: 20:1



Patient Notes:

With a well-balanced 20:1 THC to CBD ratio, this cartridge is guaranteed to provide you with an uplifting and euphoric effect that will help you feel invigorated and ready to take on your day. This cartridge boasts a carefully curated blend of THC and CBD, which work together to provide a host of benefits that can help you feel your best throughout the day. While the THC content provides a euphoric and uplifting effect, the CBD helps to counteract some of the cognitive side effects that are often associated with THC consumption, ensuring that you stay focused and clear-headed throughout the day.



Whether you're looking to stay productive at work, tackle a new project, or simply enjoy a day out with friends, LuxLyte Awake Disposables are the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a little extra pep to their step.

