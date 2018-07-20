About this product
M8 Jave | THC: 63.6% CBD: 1.66%
About this strain
Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007.
Vortex effects
Reported by real people like you
210 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
