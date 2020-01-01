 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Mabsut Life
Mabsut Life

Phenopen

About Mabsut Life

A high end vaping device which utilizes 100% pure CBD extract. Constructed from top quality raw materials and superb engineering to produce the next revolution in vaping. A powerful battery pack combined with unique breath actuator for comfortable use and fast response vaping. Equipped with a vibration during use to replicate the feeling of inhaling and a light to indicate when it’s time to charge. Package contains: Battery capacity: 320 mAh, Power output: 8.5 W, Charging current: 300 mA (1.5 W), Length: 105mm with sleeve installed, Diameter: 14mm, Weight: 27 grams.