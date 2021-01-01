Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co
ImmortaliTea Mushroom Elixir
About this product
arthy robust black tea blend. Black Tea, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Phillenus, Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Pau de Arco, Ginko Biloba. Caffeinated/Sativan, Organic. Active Blend. Organically Blended for Health conscience and Health challenged. These Organic Tea blends contain Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Phellinus, Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Pau De Arco and Ginko Biloba. These ingredients are rumored for Anti-tumor, Anti-microbial, Immunomodulating, Anti-oxidant, Hepatitis B and C, antimalarial, HIV inhibitor, blood pressure and Cholesterol reduction, thrombosis, candida, chemotherapy symptom alleviation, pneumonia, tuberculosis, Alzheimer’s, nausea, sinusitis, asthma, tinnitus, True tonics for the health minded.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!