Logo for the brand Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

PuriTea

About this product

A unique blend of Cabernet Grape skins, Acai and Maqui Berries, Black pepper and Cocoa nibs with fermented black tea.
Purification in all its delightfully decadent glory. Full bodied excursion of bacchanal delights. PuriTea with red grape skins, lavender, raspberries, black berries. It is rumored that PuriTea fermented Tea aids with losing weight, Preventing cancer, Protecting teeth, Protecting stomach, Anti-radiation, and Anti-aging. PuriTea with red grape skins, lavender, raspberries, black berries. Sativan & Caffeinated, Active Blend.
