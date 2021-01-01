About this product

An International blend of organic tea & spices. Traditionally yummy, yet medicinally modern. This pleasing pain relief is lovingly hand crafted for the sweet Chai devotee. Sip & Savor. Our high quality hand crafted teas are just what the doctor ordered. A robust and full-flavored black tea blended with our traditional Indian Masala spices with full notes of cardamom, ginger, and clove that are zesty and stimulating. Masala Chai should be brewed strong and served sweet with steamed milk and sugar. Caffeinated / Sativan, Active Blend.