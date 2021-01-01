Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co
TranquiliTea - Mushroom Elixir Tea Blend
Gentle and Soothing, this chamomile Mushroom Blend is the perfect night time or gentle day guide. Chamomile, ginger, fennel, Reishi – Turkey Tail – Shitake – Phillenus – Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Ginko Biloba, Pau de Arco. Herbal/ Indican, Organic. Relaxing Blend. Organically Blended for Health conscience and Health challenged. These Organic Tea blends contain Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Phellinus, Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Pau De Arco and Ginko Biloba. These ingredients are rumored for Anti-tumor, Anti-microbial, Immunomodulating, Anti-oxidant, Hepatitis B and C, antimalarial, HIV inhibitor, blood pressure and Cholesterol reduction, thrombosis, candida, chemotherapy symptom alleviation, pneumonia, tuberculosis, Alzheimer’s, nausea, sinusitis, asthma, tinnitus, True tonics for the health minded.
