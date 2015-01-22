Mad Mark Farms
Grape Ape
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Grape ape, despite its intimidating dense exterior, is a gentle giant. This strain grown by Mad mark is an indica dominant hybrid that will lull you relaxation within its leafy trichome.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
