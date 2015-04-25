Blue Dynamite, bred by Next Generation Seeds in Canada, is an indica-dominant strain that provides heavy mind and body relaxation alongside a fruity, hashy flavor. This powerhouse indica was bred from a BC Grapefruit clone known as Dynamite and an Afghani-Blueberry hybrid called Avalon. Combining the flavorful qualities of Dynamite with the resinous potential Avalon enables, we're left with a potent strain that can budge even the most stubborn cases of pain, nausea, and sleeplessness. High Times recognized Blue Dynamite among its Top 10 Strains of 2007, solidifying a reputation that keeps this strain firmly set in the cannabis market.