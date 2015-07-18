About this strain
Jesus, not to be confused with Jesus OG, is a Seattle staple grown by Solstice. This hybrid is a cross between White Widow and Blue Dynamite, a combination that gives rise to pungent, resin-loaded buds that smell of sweet lemon and herbs. Its cerebrally-focused effects give way to happy moods and outbursts of giggles, with soothing full-body relaxation trailing close behind.
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
