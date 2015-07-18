About this product
One of our most popular form of concentrates, our shatter undergoes an intricate extraction process to allow for a dependably smooth, clean experience time after time. Sleek, slender and extremely versatile, Mad Terp Labs' easily fractured shatter is the perfect companion, no matter where your adventures may lead you.
About this strain
Jesus, not to be confused with Jesus OG, is a Seattle staple grown by Solstice. This hybrid is a cross between White Widow and Blue Dynamite, a combination that gives rise to pungent, resin-loaded buds that smell of sweet lemon and herbs. Its cerebrally-focused effects give way to happy moods and outbursts of giggles, with soothing full-body relaxation trailing close behind.
Jesus effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!