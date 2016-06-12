About this product
One of our most popular form of concentrates, our shatter undergoes an intricate extraction process to allow for a dependably smooth, clean experience time after time. Sleek, slender and extremely versatile, Mad Terp Labs' easily fractured shatter is the perfect companion, no matter where your adventures may lead you.
About this strain
A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without overwhelming sleepiness. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!